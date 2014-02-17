GENTILEZA URBANA

Atos de gentileza e de cuidados com o que é público são, sem dúvida, a maior prova de que nosso povo, em sua maioria, busca o que é melhor para todos.

Com tanta gente abandonado terrenos sujos e até acendendo fogo que pode gerar tragédias, uma cena chama a atenção para algo totalmente diferente: A limpeza da área do Cruzeiro, feita pelo morador Charles de Lima, que não se conformou em apenas ver a sujeira que tomava conta da área e resolveu fazer a sua parte.

As fotos foram enviadas por outro poço-fundense, que sentiu a necessidade de “passar o Bem adiante”, mas pediu para não ser identificado.

Fica aí a dica e a nota positiva!

Imagens de antes e depois da limpeza