GAROTOS BONS DE BOLA SE ENFRENTAM NO CAMPO DA LIGA

Começou neste sábado (21), o Campeonato de Escolinhas de Futebol em Poço Fundo. O certame é uma realização da Prefeitura Municipal, com apoio da Liga Esportiva Gimirinense e com organização da Diretoria de Esportes da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano. Cada escolinha inscrita participa com três categorias, com partidas em dois turnos. Todos os jogos são disputados no Estádio São Caetano, o Campo da Liga.

Nos primeiros embates, o Show Bola, de Pouso Alegre, se deu bem contra o Saliba, de Alfenas. Na categoria sub-11, os pousoalegrenses aplicaram a primeira goleada do torneio: 9 a 0. Na categoria sub-13, a vitória foi modesta, por 2 a 0. Já no jogo do sub-15, os alfenenses deram mais trabalho e arrancaram um empate em 1 a 1.

À tarde, aconteceu o segundo confronto, entre Douradense (Espirito Santo do Dourado) e Associação Esportiva (Paraguaçu). O pessoal da terra do bom marolo começou bem, vencendo a primeira partida por 5 a 0, mas a galera da “praia” dominou nas duas outras categorias, com duas vitórias por 3 a 0.

Neste domingo, acontecem mais dois encontros nas três categorias, com estréia da Escolinha de Poço Fundo:

Às 9 horas: Recreativo Do Sul (Machado) x Esporte Alfenas.

Às 14 horas: Escolinha Poço Fundo x Bola de Ouro ( Machado)

Você vai acompanhar tudo sobre o campeonato e os resultados dos jogos nas próximas edições do JPF.