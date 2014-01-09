GALERA REUNIDA NO 3º VELOTERRA

O domingo (31) foi de velocidade e adrenalina no bairro do Canto. O 3º Veloterra de Poço Fundo juntou grandes corredores e um bom público em uma bela pista nas proximidades da Cerâmica do Jalba (área pertencente ao Dr. Ricardo).

Na competição, destaque para pilotos poço-fundenses, que nesta edição conseguiram resultados pra lá de positivos em suas categorias, com várias vitórias e boas colocações nas disputas.

Você confere detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF. Confira abaixo um aperitivo do que foi o evento.