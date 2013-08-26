GADO FURTADO NO BAIRRO CANTAGALO

O pecuarista José Batista Ferreira (67 anos) está à procura de pistas que levem à recuperação de 11 de seus animais, furtados da Fazenda Pessegueiro (bairro Cantagalo), provavelmente, no início ou decorrer da última semana. O local é usado apenas para a criação de gado e não tem moradores, o que deve ter facilitado a vida dos meliantes. O produtor só descobriu o prejuízo ao chegar para uma de suas visitas de rotina, feitas, em geral, uma vez por semana.

À Polícia Civil, ele informou que encontrou marcas de pneus, aparentemente de um caminhão de porte pequeno, no local de onde foram levados os bichos.

Algumas características que podem ajudar na identificação de pelo menos quatro dos bovinos furtados também foram informadas. Um garrote é da cor cinza, com chifres abertos; outro garrote é branco, com cerca de 12 arrobas de peso; uma novilha tem as mamas pretas e a marca do proprietário (JB) na cara ou na anca; e uma outra novilha é de cor “fumaça” (tonalidade de castanho), mas uma de suas patas é da cor branca.

Quem tiver qualquer informação que possa auxiliar na localização dos animais deve ligar para o (35) 3283-1236, o telefone da Polícia Civil de Poço Fundo, ou para o 181. Sua identidade será mantida em sigilo.