FUSCA CAPOTA NA MG 179

Um jovem de 26 anos ficou ferido após capotamento de VW Fusca no inicio da noite deste domingo (8), na rodovia MG 179. As informações sobre o sinistro ainda estão sendo levantadas, que aconteceu no trecho entre Poço Fundo e São João da Mata (alguns quilômetros à frente do acesso II de Poço Fundo).Aguardamos mais detalhes e os informaremos em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.