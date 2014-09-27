FUSCA CAPOTA NA MG 179 E MOTORISTA SAI ILESO

Um VW Fusca capotou no início da tarde deste sábado (27), na rodovia MG 179, a menos de um quilômetro do trevo de Poço Fundo, no sentido de Machado. O motorista, aparentemente, não se feriu, pois não foi encontrado no local e não procurou atendimento médico.

Uma equipe de socorro com uma ambulância se deslocou até a área do capotamento, juntamente com a Policia Militar, para averiguar se havia vítimas no carro, mas até para localizar o veículo houve dificuldade, pois ninguém sabia informar corretamente onde a queda havia ocorrido. Quando o automóvel foi encontrado, constatou-se que felizmente não havia ninguém em seu interior, e informações dadas por conhecidos do proprietário davam conta de que ele estaria sozinho no momento do sinistro.

Marcas na via indicam que, por motivos ainda desconhecidos, o Fusca saiu da pista bruscamente para o acostamento, logo após uma curva, num setor em que o degrau é muito alto e há grandes buracos. O condutor o manteve por alguns metros nesta lateral totalmente irregular e teria tentado retornar ao asfalto, mas ao invés disso o atravessou, bateu num meio-fio e capotou, caindo num barranco do sentido contrário. Tendo em vista a força do choque, os danos na lataria nem foram tão acentuados, embora generalizados.

A Guarnição PM poço-fundense entrou em contato com a Policia Rodoviária, para os demais procedimentos, e também tentaria descobrir a identidade do motorista, bem como se ele tem habilitação e está de acordo com outras exigências legais para dirigir.