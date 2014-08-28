FUSCA CAPOTA NA “CURVA DO SINÉSIO”

Um Volkswagen Fusca capotou, no fim da tarde de hoje (28), na altura do quilômetro 38 da rodovia MG 179 (Curva do Sinésio). Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem junto a testemunhas, o condutor relatou que ia no sentido Poço Fundo-Machado, quando um dos pneus do automóvel estourou no referido trecho e capotou. A Polícia Militar de Poço Fundo foi acionada e preservou o local até à chegada da Polícia Rodoviária Estadual, que assumiu as atividades.

O motorista do Fusca sofreu ferimentos leves e acabou sendo encaminhado à Santa Casa de Machado. O carro foi removido por um guincho particular.

