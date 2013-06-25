FURTO NO BAIRRO QUATIS

Uma propriedade rural à beira do Rio Machado, no bairro Quatis, foi alvo de ladrões, provavelmente no último fim de semana. O dono da casa, que a utiliza apenas para descansos com a familia, percebeu que os meliantes a haviam invadido na tarde desta segunda-feira (24). Foram levados um receptor de parabólica, uma bomba costal, uma roçadeira e até uma rede de dormir, dentre outros objetos.

A Policia Civil foi quem atendeu à ocorrência e já fez uma visita ao local, para os primeiros levantamentos.