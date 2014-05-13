FUNCIONALISMO DO HOSPITAL DE GIMIRIM CRUZA OS BRAÇOS NESTA QUARTA-FEIRA

Funcionários do Hospital de Gimirim, com exceção dos médicos, realizam nesta quarta-feira (14) uma paralisação de 24 horas em protesto contra atrasos nos salários e contra a falta de repasse do Estado para cobrir as despesas da entidade, além de exigir melhores condições de trabalho. Das o7h00 da manhã até o mesmo horário de quinta-feira, somente casos de urgência e emergência receberão atenção de enfermeiros e outras áreas, que não a do plantonista.

Caso as reivindicações não sejam atendidas, ou não haja nenhuma sinalização de que a situação vá melhorar, a ameaça é de que uma greve seja desencadeada.

Confira entrevista feita com a enfermeira Maria Amélia Arcipretti sobre este caso, no áudio abaixo.