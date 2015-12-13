FUGA NA CADEIA DE MACHADO

image image image image image image image image image imageOnze detentos fugiram da cadeia de Machado no início desta noite (12). Um deles já foi recapturado. A Polícia ainda investiga as circunstâncias do motim e novidades sobre o caso com a lista dos “fujões” você confere em nosso site e na próxima edição do JPF.

Qualquer notícia sobre o paradeiro dos fugitivos pode ser repassada ao 181 (Disque-Denúncias) ou pelo 190 (Polícia Militar). Sua identidade será mantida em sigilo.

Acima estão as fotos dos foragidos, obtidas com EXCLUSIVIDADE pelo JPF.

 

