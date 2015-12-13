FUGA NA CADEIA DE MACHADO

Onze detentos fugiram da cadeia de Machado no início desta noite (12). Um deles já foi recapturado. A Polícia ainda investiga as circunstâncias do motim e novidades sobre o caso com a lista dos “fujões” você confere em nosso site e na próxima edição do JPF.

Qualquer notícia sobre o paradeiro dos fugitivos pode ser repassada ao 181 (Disque-Denúncias) ou pelo 190 (Polícia Militar). Sua identidade será mantida em sigilo.

Acima estão as fotos dos foragidos, obtidas com EXCLUSIVIDADE pelo JPF.