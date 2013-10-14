FORAGIDO DE PRESÍDIO É MORTO EM FAZENDA DE MACHADO

Um homem de 30 anos de idade, que segundo a policia seria foragido do Presídio de Alfenas, foi morto em uma fazenda do Distrito da Caiana, na zona rural de Machado, na tarde deste domingo (13). José Alexandro da Silva foi alvejado por dois tiros na cabeça, possivelmente de arma longa, quando, segundo as primeiras informações, tentava fugir de dois homens, o dono da propriedade e seu filho.

Uma testemunha encontrou o corpo, depois de pedidos de socorro de Jaelson da Silva, irmão da vítima. Este havia informado que estava bebendo com o falecido e outro envolvido, Wellington dos Santos, em uma casa localizada na fazenda, quando os proprietários das terras chegaram atirando. Wellington se escondeu dentro da residência e os irmãos fugiram para uma mata, onde depois o cadáver de Alexandro foi localizado.

Ainda não se sabe o motivo do homicídio, e os autores não foram encontrados. No entanto, Wellington e Jaelson acabaram presos, pois havia mandados expedidos contra a dupla.

Detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.

