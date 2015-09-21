FIM DE SEMANA MARCADO POR CRIMES E MORTE TRÁGICA NA REGIÃO

As pedras da Cachoeira Grande novamente se tornaram palco de uma morte trágica

Jovem Lucivanio, de Machado, foi a vitima do fim de semana na barragem

Uma pessoa ficou ferida em acidente na Pracinha do Pé de Chopp, em Poço Fundo

A bruxa realmente andou solta neste fim de semana em nossa região. Ocorrências policiais, uma delas trágica, dominaram a pauta nestes dias quentes e secos.A mais triste ficou por conta de algo que já era até esperado num domingo com muito calor em nossa área: um novo incidente na área da Cachoeira Grande. Um jovem de 19 anos desapareceu nas águas do setor de uma das principais quedas, no perímetro de Campestre. O corpo de Lucivanio Pereira, segundo informações da PM daquele município, foi encontrado na manhã desta segunda-feira (21), pelo Corpo de Bombeiros de Poços de Caldas.Assaltos em Machado também marcaram o fim de semana. De sexta-feira (18) até domingo (20), foram pelo menos seis roubos (tentados e consumados) de veículos, além de um furto. Num dos casos, o dono do carro reagiu e levou um tiro na mão.Em Poço Fundo, no domingo (20), uma moto e um carro colidiram no cruzamento das avenidas José Soares Pinho e José Evilásio Assi. O motociclista sofreu ferimentos leves.Todos estes casos em detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.