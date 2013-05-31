FIM DE FERIADO MOVIMENTADO PARA A POLICIA

Um final de feriado de Corpus Christi de muito trabalho para a Policia Militar em Poço Fundo. Uma ocorrência de receptação, com comprovação de furto, e outra classificada como sendo de lesão corporal fez com que o pátio da Cadeia Municipal ficasse bem movimentado na noite desta quinta-feira (30).
No primeiro caso, vários objetos, provavelmente produto de furto, foram encontrados numa residência do bairro Mãe Rainha. A dona da casa, seu filho de 14 anos e um outro menor, de apenas 11 anos, foram detidos. O produtos, que vão desde um aparelho de som até utensílios domésticos, teriam sido subtraídos de uma outra residência do bairro, utilizada pelo dono apenas para curtos períodos de descanso. Ela teria sido arrombada pelos menores recentemente, e o material furtado foi escondido com consentimento da mulher, segundo a PM.
Os dois meninos foram liberados para seus responsáveis, mas até o fechamento desta nota a dona de casa ainda teria que aguardar até que o delegado de plantão decidisse se ela seria levada para Alfenas ou apenas assinaria um termo de responsabilidade. Chorando muito, ela negou que colaborasse com qualquer tipo de crime, enquanto o seu filho acusava o outro garoto de tê-los envolvido na ocorrência.
Já o segundo registro, três jovens se envolveram em uma briga. Um dos rapazes acabou esfaqueado e foi levado direto para o Pronto Atendimento. Segundo informações colhidas pelo JPF, ele passa bem e não corre risco de morrer. Os outros dois acabaram detidos, mas também teriam que ser levados ao hospital, já que também se machucaram. Um deles, claramente alterado, apresentava ferimentos na cabeça e no pé, e queixava-se de dores no braço esquerdo. Todos são moradores do bairro São José, e não se sabe ainda o motivo do entrevero.
O que se espera é que o resto da noite seja bem mais tranquilo, para felicidade geral do município.

