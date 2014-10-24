FIÉIS FAZEM PROCISSÃO DE MANHÃ E CHUVA VEM COM TUDO NA TARDE DE SEXTA-FEIRA

Pelo que parece, os céus ouviram as preces dos poço-fundenses, feitas durante uma pequena procissão na manhã desta sexta-feira (24). Uma forte chuva caiu sobre a cidade no final desta tarde, com volume muito maior que o previsto pela meteorologia, que era de 2mm.

O vento causou alguns estragos, como a queda de uma árvore na residência do Anísio (do café), onde antes funcionava o Lua Bar. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu e os prejuízos foram mínimos.

Nas ruas, as enxurradas foram bem mais fortes que as das últimas precipitações, e a famosa “enchente da junção” voltou a ocorrer, só que desta vez, ao invés de reclamações, houve comemorações.

Nossa reportagem resolveu sair para as ruas, a fim de acompanhar de perto o fenômeno tão desejado pelo povo, e ainda teve que encarar uma rápida chuva de granizo, por sorte com pedras bem pequenas e quase invisíveis, mas valeu a pena.

Ainda assim, os índices continuam baixos, e é preciso muito mais que tormentas como essa para fazer as coisas voltarem ao normal… Esperamos que isso não demore a acontecer…

Confira no vídeo abaixo como foi a tempestade.