FIÉIS ACOMPANHAM JULGAMENTO E PROCISSÃO DO SENHOR DOS PASSOS

Os fiéis católicos poço-fundenses acompanharam, nesta segunda-feira (25), a segunda parte do Teatro da Paixão, Morte e Ressurreição de Jesus. “O Julgamento”, um dos capítulos mais dramáticos da série de apresentações, foi encenado na Igreja Matriz, logo após a celebração da Santa Missa. Em seguida, deu-se inicio à tradicional Procissão de Nosso Senhor dos Passos, com a via-sacra, até a Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosário.

Amanhã, terça-feira (26), o tema da celebração será o sofrimento de Maria diante da tortura e crucificação de seu filho. Logo depois, será realizada a Procissão de Nossa Senhora das Dores até a Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro.