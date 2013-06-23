FESTA NA CARLITO FERREIRA VENCE CHUVA E RELÓGIO

A chuva veio, e veio forte, mas não tirou o ânimo das professoras e dos pequenos alunos da Escola Carlito Ferreira. A galera se virou pra cá e pra lá, mas conseguiu realizar a sua festa junina e, com a participação do cantor Jefferson, além de convidados especiais das escolas estaduais, do CEC e da creche Santa Terezinha, ainda venceu o relógio, pois mesmo com os imprevistos o horário fui cumprido à risca.

Sorte para os pais e para quem encarou a intempérie para acompanhar o evento, pois todos foram premiados com momentos emocionantes, belos e, claro, com cenas pra lá de engraçadas no casamento caipira e na quadrilha. Tudo sobre este agito no nosso próximo JPF.