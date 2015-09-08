FERIADÃO DE CHUVA

Raio destruiu padrão de energia elétrica no bairro Pinhalzinho

Cafezal foi destruido por chuva de granizo no bairro Lambari

Prefeitura teve que desentupir esgoto no bairro Nova Gimirim

Rua está afundando no Centro

Depois de um longo período de estiagem e até com um calor atípico para o inverno, era de se esperar que a volta da chuva trouxesse não só alívio, mas também alguns sustos. Foi o que aconteceu neste feriado prolongado em Poço Fundo.Enquanto a ampla maioria comemora a volta da umidade, tão escassa ultimamente, outros até agradecem pela chegada das águas, mas também convivem com alguns dissabores. No bairro Lambari, cafezais que ainda tinham grãos a serem colhidos foram atingidos por uma chuva de granizo no sábado (5). O prejuízo não foi calculado, mas só deve ser recuperado em 2016. No Pinhalzinho, um raio danificou a rede elétrica de uma propriedade rural no dia 7 (segunda-feira). Por sorte ninguém se feriu. Na área urbana, na terça-feira (8), funcionários da Prefeitura tiveram que auxiliar moradores de uma residência no bairro Nova Gimirim, por conta do retorno de esgoto, e no Centro, um ponto da rua Arcanjo Mendes está literalmente afundando. Não se sabe ainda se o problema é causado apenas pela enxurrada ou por alguma infiltração, e um cavalete foi colocado no setor para alertar motoristas.Vale lembrar que ainda há previsão de mais chuva para o decorrer desta semana, mas em menor intensidade. De qualquer forma, com ou sem problemas, ela já era esperada há muito tempo.