FERIADÃO DE CHUVA

Depois de um longo período de estiagem e até com um calor atípico para o inverno, era de se esperar que a volta da chuva trouxesse não só alívio, mas também alguns sustos. Foi o que aconteceu neste feriado prolongado em Poço Fundo.
Enquanto a ampla maioria comemora a volta da umidade, tão escassa ultimamente, outros até agradecem pela chegada das águas, mas também convivem com alguns dissabores. No bairro Lambari, cafezais que ainda tinham grãos a serem colhidos foram atingidos por uma chuva de granizo no sábado (5). O prejuízo não foi calculado, mas só deve ser recuperado em 2016. No Pinhalzinho, um raio danificou a rede elétrica de uma propriedade rural no dia 7 (segunda-feira). Por sorte ninguém se feriu. Na área urbana, na terça-feira (8), funcionários da Prefeitura tiveram que auxiliar moradores de uma residência no bairro Nova Gimirim, por conta do retorno de esgoto, e no Centro, um ponto da rua Arcanjo Mendes está literalmente afundando. Não se sabe ainda se o problema é causado apenas pela enxurrada ou por alguma infiltração, e um cavalete foi colocado no setor para alertar motoristas.
Vale lembrar que ainda há previsão de mais chuva para o decorrer desta semana, mas em menor intensidade. De qualquer forma, com ou sem problemas, ela já era esperada há muito tempo.
|
|Raio destruiu padrão de energia elétrica no bairro Pinhalzinho
|
|Cafezal foi destruido por chuva de granizo no bairro Lambari
|
|Prefeitura teve que desentupir esgoto no bairro Nova Gimirim
|
|Rua está afundando no Centro
