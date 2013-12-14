FEIRA DE ADOÇÃO MOVIMENTA PRAÇA SÃO FRANCISCO



A pequena chegou com seis cãezinhos, e até nossa saída já havia conseguido doar três Cadela abandonada numa casa do bairro Mãe Rainha, com vários filhotes, também foi levada para feira Montagem da feira contou com apoio de várias pessoas Todas as doações foram cadastradas por voluntários da associação Pequena cadelinha foi a primeira a ganhar uma dona e um lar Crianças eram as principais visitantes da feira, e não perderam tempo na escolha de seus pets Gatinhos á procura de dono Mãe deste pequeno morreu atropelada. Dono da gata ficou com um dos filhotes e levou quatro para doação Interessados podem ir à feira ainda hoje “Quero sair”…