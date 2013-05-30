FÉ E SOLIDARIEDADE PELAS RUAS DE POÇO FUNDO

A chuva parou na hora certa e os fiéis católicos de Poço Fundo mais uma vez demonstraram sua fé e solidariedade na tradicional Procissão de Corpus Christi. Com o trajeto mais curto, os moradores também se esmeraram nos enfeites deste ano, e o caminho por onde passou a Hóstia Consagrada não teve um só ponto sem adereços.
Como acontece há várias edições, cobertores envoltos em papel de presente também compuseram os cenários da decoração e depois foram recolhidos, para serem doados a famílias carentes. Assim, será possível pelo menos amenizar o sofrimento dos mais necessitados neste inverno, que promete ser um dos mais rigorosos dos últimos anos.
Você irá conferir mais cenas desta bela festa no seu próximo JPF.
