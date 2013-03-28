FÉ E EMOÇÃO NA CERIMÔNIA DO ENCONTRO

Encerradas nesta quarta-feira (27) as celebrações pré Tríduo Pascal da Semana Santa em Poço Fundo, com a Cerimônia do Encontro. Fiéis que participaram de Missas nas comunidades de Nossa Senhora do Rosário e de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro seguiram em procissões com Nosso Senhor dos Passos e Nossa Senhora das Dores até a Praça São Francisco para, diante da Igreja Matriz, acompanhar a apresentação do grupo do Teatro da Paixão, alusiva à Campanha da Fraternidade deste ano, e a pregação da quarta-feira santa, proferida pelo Vigário Paroquial Pe. Paulo Giovanni.

Mesmo com público menor que no ano passado, graças à chuva que caiu sobre o município durante quase todo o dia e impediu que boa parte dos moradores da zona rural viessem à cidade para acompanhar o evento, a Cerimônia do Encontro continua sendo uma das mais emocionantes da semana, sempre com uma bela mensagem para quem consegue acompanhá-la.