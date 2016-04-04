FAZENDEIRO MACHADENSE É PRESO POR HOMICIDIO COMETIDO EM 2013

A Policia Civil de Machado prendeu, no final da tarde desta segunda-feira (4), o fazendeiro João Batista Conti Campos (61 anos), e está à procura do seu filho João Láercio Dias Campos (30 anos). Ambos são acusados de homícidio qualificado, e tiveram mandados de prisão preventiva decretados pela Justiça.
A vítima do crime, cometido em 13 de outubro de 2013, é José Alexandro da Silva, que na data tinha 30 anos de idade. Ele foi morto com pelo menos 14 tiros, um deles na cabeça, durante série de disparos efetuados por pai e filho, na fazenda Cachoeira, de propriedade dos autores e que fica no bairro Caiana. Naquela ocasião, o argumento utilizado pelos suspeitos foi de que a vítima, seu irmão e uma terceira pessoa teriam invadido a casa onde estavam, dentro da fazenda, e foram surpreendidos pelos atiradores, inconformados com a “audácia” dos três, que seriam foragidos da Justiça. No entanto, as investigações, pelo visto, apontaram para outra história, que conduz a um homicídio planejado e por motivos fúteis.
Estamos aguardando detalhes, e você os terá ainda aqui e nas próximas edições do grupo JPF.

