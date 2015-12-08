FAZENDEIRO É ACUSADO DE MANTER TRABALHADORES EM REGIME ANÁLOGO À ESCRAVIDÃO EM MACHADO

A Policia Civil resgatou, na tarde desta terça-feira (8), 12 funcionários da Fazenda Santa Helena, em Machado, cujo proprietário é Sérgio Dias (na foto ao lado) . O fazendeiro é suspeito de manter os trabalhadores em situação análoga à escravidão, além de praticar diversos outros crimes.

Uma equipe chefiada pelo delegado Juliano Lago foi ao local após denúncia de um empregado, que pediu demissão e teve os documentos retidos. Ele contou tudo que ele e seus colegas sofriam, e bastou uma visita às terras para que todas as informações fossem comprovadas, com detalhes que chegam a causar revolta.

Uma das formas de manutenção dos homens sem condições dignas era fazê-los obrigatoriamente comprar de mantimentos a equipamentos de proteção (botas e outros) num supermercado improvisado na sede, a preços altíssimos, e ainda preparar o alimento numa cantina sem a menor condição de higiene. Chamou a atenção ainda o fato de que sal para bovinos era utilizado no tempero.

As vítimas, em sua maioria do norte de Minas, foram levadas todas para a Delegacia de Machado, onde até o fechamento desta nota ainda estavam sendo ouvidas, com acompanhamento dos depoimentos sendo feitos pelo delegado Cleovaldo Pereira. A Perícia já esteve na fazenda, e também foram contactados os Ministério do Trabalho e a Policia Federal. Como o fazendeiro não foi encontrado, não teve a prisão em flagrante realizada, o que fatalmente teria ocorrido se ele aparecesse por ali.

Estamos acompanhando o caso de perto e você terá mais detalhes aqui e na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.