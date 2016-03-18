FAMILIA MUDA DE BAIRRO POR CAUSA DE AMEAÇAS

Um grupo de moradores e de agora ex-moradores do bairro Mãe Rainha se juntaram ontem no Quartel da Policia Militar para denunciar o que chamam de ação de gang no bairro. Segundo eles, um grupo formado por jovens, maiores e menores de idade, usuários de entorpecentes, estariam “tocando o terror” na comunidade.

Os ataques estariam se dando especialmente contra as pessoas ligadas um jovem com quem teriam algumas “diferenças”. Por conta disso, a família, que tem uma casa popular no bairro, teve que alugar outra em local diverso, e enquanto promovia a mudança teria sido atacada pelos rapazes com pedradas. Uma mulher passou mal e foi parar no hospital. Carros teriam sido danificados.

A Policia Militar foi acionada e as vitimas, acompanhadas por um vizinho que também afirma ter tido sua casa atacada várias vezes, solicitaram a feitura de um boletim de ocorrência. A guarnição composta por Cabo Mendes e Soldado Missão deteve um dos envolvidos, mas o delegado de plantão ordenou sua liberação após a confecção de um Termo Circunstanciado de Ocorrência. O restante do grupo fugiu.

A mãe do rapaz detido afirma que as confusões começaram com uma briga há cerca de dois meses, e que as provocações partem de ambos os lados. Ela diz também que está tentando, há um bom tempo, conseguir tratamento para o filho, mas ainda não teve sucesso nesta busca.

