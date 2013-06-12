FAMÍLIA DE ALFENAS PEDE AJUDA PARA ENCONTRAR CAMINHÃO FURTADO

Uma família está à procura de um caminhão FORD F-350, modelo F-4000, cor azul, ano 1972, placas DBI-8084, de Alfenas – MG, categoria aluguel, que foi furtado de um estacionamento na Rua João Brasilino Terra, bairro Jardim Elite. O veículo havia sido deixado no local às 18h30, no último dia 7 (sexta-feira), mas quando o seu dono foi pegá-lo não o encontrou mais.

O veículo não possui seguro opcional e estava com pouco combustível. Ele tem algumas manchas na funilaria da cabine, a carroceria é de madeira e estava carregado com grama. No para-brisa havia uma placa de “vende-se”.

Documentos e chave encontravam-se com a vítima, a qual ainda informou que para ligar o veículo era necessário acionar um botão localizado debaixo do volante e quem o furtou sabia como acionar o dispositivo de segurança.

No pátio onde ocorreu o crime são estacionados outros veículos e o portão fica sempre trancado com cadeado. O detalhe é que a vítima encontrou o local aparentemente intacto quando foi buscar seu caminhão.

Vale o detalhe: o veículo é um instrumento de trabalho e está fazendo muita falta para a família, que depende dos recursos gerados com os fretes feitos.

Segundo informações colhidas junto a testemunhas, o utilitário foi visto na região de Machado. Se você tiver alguma pista, ligue para o 190 ou 181.