FAMILIA DA REGIÃO PROCURA JOVEM DESAPARECIDA EM BARBACENA

Uma família quem tem componentes morando em São João da Mata e em Machado está passando por momentos de angústia. A jovem Paula Miyuki Itinoshe, que é nascida na região mas hoje estaria residindo em Barbacena, desapareceu desde o dia 13 de maio, e até o momento não foi localizada.

Paula, que chegou a morar no Japão, havia voltado ao Brasil há cerca de 1 ano e meio, fixando moradia naquela região histórica. Ela foi vista pela última vez na Rodoviária de Barbacena, mas de lá ninguém sabe para onde foi. As câmeras de segurança do terminal, que poderiam ajudar , estão inoperantes e não captaram nenhuma imagem dela, para desespero de quem está à sua procura.

Entramos em contato com um dos tios da garota, e ele nos informou que a Policia está investigando o caso, mas nenhuma pista surgiu até o momento.

Quem tiver qualquer informação que possa ajudar, ligue para o 181 ou para os telefones informados na foto.