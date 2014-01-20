FALTA DE HABILITAÇÃO, EMBRIAGUEZ E MORTE

Um motociclista morreu após um acidente na tarde de sábado, em Alfenas. A moto, uma Honda CB 300 conduzida por ele, bateu na lateral de um Fiat Prêmio na rua Benjamin Constant, na Vila Esperança. Gleison Henrique da Costa (19 anos) chegou a ser socorrido pelo Corpo de Bombeiros, mas não resistiu.
Segundo relato do motorista R.A.E. (31 anos) à Policia Militar, o jovem tentou fazer uma ultrapassagem. Nenhum dos dois envolvidos possuía carteira nacional de habilitação e, para piorar a situação, o condutor do veículo estava com fortes sintomas de ter ingerido bebida alcoólica. Ao ser submetido ao teste do bafômetro foi constatado 0.79 miligramas por litro, bem acima do permitido pela “lei seca”.
R. foi preso e levado Delegacia Regional de Alfenas. Ele disse que conduzia seu veículo, pela rua Benjamin Constant no sentido centro, e deu seta para fazer conversão à esquerda. Quando fazia a conversão, viu a moto tentando ultrapassá-lo, mas não conseguiu parar seu veículo a tempo. A moto bateu na lateral dianteira e foi parar no sentido contrário. O rapaz que a conduzia bateu com a cabeça no chão.
O automóvel estava com documentação em atraso. O Fiat foi apreendido pela PM e encaminhado ao pátio credenciado. A moto também foi recolhida.
|A vitima, Gleison, de 19 anos,não tinha habilitação
