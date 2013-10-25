FALSO FISCAL TENTA EXTORQUIR COMERCIANTE EM POÇO FUNDO

Um falso fiscal da Receita Federal tentou aplicar um golpe contra um comerciante de Poço Fundo, na tarde desta quinta-feira (24). O homem, que aparenta ter em torno de 60 anos de idade e trajava calça jeans e camisa clara, se apresentou num supermercado da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima como sendo João Morais, e exigiu do dono do estabelecimento a quantia de R$ 4.500 mil para não aplicar multas sobre irregularidades que sequer foram elencadas. Diante da informação de que não havia esse valor no local, ele chegou a baixar a propina para R$ 2 mil, mas também não teve sucesso e saiu, afirmando que voltaria com “colegas” para autuar a vítima. Antes de ir embora, ele ainda teria pedido para fotografar um galpão do mercado, mas não foi autorizado a entrar no setor.

O golpista fugiu da área em um Renault Sandero, de cor preta e com placas PFW-0808, de São Bento do Sapucaí. A Polícia chegou a procurá-lo mas não o encontrou, e o fato só foi divulgado na manhã desta sexta (25), quando então este alerta foi publicado. Qualquer pista sobre o suposto fiscal (ou se ele aparecer no seu estabelecimento), entre em contato com a Policia.