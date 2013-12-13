FALSO FISCAL É PRESO NO PAIOLINHO E POLICIA TENTA IDENTIFICAR OUTRAS VÍTIMAS

Um idoso que supostamente tem se apresentado como falso fiscal em várias cidades da região foi preso na tarde desta sexta-feira no Distrito do Paiolinho, município de Poço Fundo, após tentar dar um golpe na vizinha cidade de São João da Mata. O homem, que se apresenta como Edvaldo Pereira de Moura, afirmou que trabalhava para o CREA – Conselho Regional de Engenharia e Arquitetura, e queria que um comerciante lhe pagasse R$ 400 para não ter uma obra embargada, mas se viu em apuros quando, ao invés de dar o dinheiro, a vítima chamou a Policia.

O suspeito tentou fugir no seu Fiat Siena novo, de cor prata e com placas de Pouso Alegre, seguindo para o Distrito do Paiolinho com o intuito de enganar os militares, mas acabou abordado e preso. Ele foi levado primeiro para a Delegacia de Poço Fundo, onde um comerciante local o reconheceu como sendo o mesmo sujeito que se apresentou como um fiscal da receita, no último dia 24 de outubro, tentando extorquir-lhe R$ 4.500 para não aplicar uma multa. Também naquela ocasião, ele não conseguiu seu intento e fugiu, mas não no carro que foi apreendido nesta sexta-feira. No dia em questão, ele dirigia um Renault Sandero, de cor preta com placas de São Bento Abade.

Edvaldo foi levado para a Delegacia Regional de Pouso Alegre, por policiais militares de São João da Mata, onde será ouvido e terá confirmada ou não a sua prisão em flagrante por estelionato.

A Policia solicitou que imagens do falso fiscal fossem divulgadas, para que possíveis vítimas da região o reconheçam e procurem a delegacia mais próxima, ou entre em contato com a Policia Civil em Silvianópolis: (35) 3451-1399. Já se sabe que além da tentativa em São João da Mata, ele também andou abordando comerciantes e moradores do Distrito do Paiolinho, onde foi detido.

Fiscais do CREA (estes, de verdade), estão acompanhando o desenrolar da ocorrência.

Edvaldo de Moura pode ter aplicado golpes em várias cidades da região