“FÁBRICA DE SORRISOS” AGITA GAROTADA NO POÇÃO

Não existe coisa mais gratificante que fazer as crianças sorrirem, e esse foi o objetivo da festa promovida pela Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, numa parceria entre várias secretarias e patrocinadores locais. Com doces, sorvete, parque inflável e Papais Noéis voluntários na distribuição dos presentes, os pequenos tiveram uma tarde inesquecível no Poção.

Não foi possível acompanhar a distribuição, pois tínhamos outro compromisso, mas aí estão os principais momentos do evento.