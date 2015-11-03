EXUMAÇÃO DE MENINA MORTA POR SUPOSTO ERRO MÉDICO É REALIZADA EM MACHADO

Foi realizada na manhã desta terça-feira (3), em Machado, a exumação do cadáver da menina Emanuelle Félix, que faleceu no último dia 8 de outubro por causa ainda indeterminada. A pequena passou por três médicos em Machado, e em dois atendimentos recebeu o diagnóstico de virose, mas em apenas um dos casos uma medicação chegou a ser receitada. No terceiro atendimento, particular, o caso já estava tão grave que ela foi encaminhada à Santa Casa, mas morreu antes de ser socorrida. Os trabalhos desta manhã, feito por um perito da Policia Civil acompanhado por uma equipe chefiada pelo delegado Juliano Lago e pelo pai da criança, são parte da investigação aberta para apurar o que provocou o óbito e também a possibilidade de erro nos procedimentos dos profissionais que atenderam a garotinha. O grupo JPF continua acompanhando o caso.