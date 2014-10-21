EXPLOSÃO NA CIMED EM POUSO ALEGRE CHOCA TODA A REGIÃO

Pelo menos 26 pessoas ficaram feridas, três com ferimentos graves, após a explosão na Indústria Cimed Medicamentos, em Pouso Alegre, no início da manhã desta terça-feira (21). O Corpo de Bombeiros informou que após a explosão parte de um galpão desmoronou. Uma das vítimas foi socorrida em estado crítico.

Os feridos foram levados para o Hospital Samuel Libânio, e segundo a instituição, a maioria das vítimas sofreu ferimentos leves, como escoriações, e inalou muita fumaça. Os três feridos graves estão na UTI. Carlos Israel dos Santos Souza teve queimaduras em 90% do corpo, Jalber Mendes das Chagas sofreu um corte profundo na cabeça, na região da testa e dos olhos, e Gilmar Pereira de Oliveira inalou muita fumaça. As outras 23 pessoas seguem em observação.

O acidente aconteceu depois de um curto-circuito, dentro de uma estufa de secagem de medicamentos. Com o impacto, parte de um galpão desmoronou. o local foi interditado.

A Polícia Civil já compareceu ao local, e o trabalho de perícia foi realizado. O incêndio, que começou por volta de 6h30, foi controlado cerca de três horas depois.

Segundo a assessoria de imprensa da Indústria Cimed de Medicamentos, que tem sede em São Paulo, uma equipe da empresa já está na cidade acompanhando as investigações sobre a explosão. A unidade de Pouso Alegre possui cerca de 1,2 mil funcionários, e não seria possível neste momento dizer quantas pessoas trabalhavam ali na hora do sinistro.

