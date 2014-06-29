EXPLOSÃO DE ALEGRIA APÓS SUFOCO DOS PÊNALTIS

Foi bem ao estilo do povo sofredor brasileiro. A Seleção conseguiu se manter na Copa do Mundo com uma vitória obtida nas cobranças de penalidades máximas contra a surpreendente equipe do Chile, no Mineirão, na tarde deste sábado (28), e os torcedores poço-fundenses comemoraram muito após passarem por momentos de grande tensão

O Brasil começou bem, apertando o adversário em seu campo e abrindo o placar ainda aos 18 do primeiro tempo. Jara botou a bola para dentro depois de cobrança de escanteio de Neymar, que Tiago Silva desviou de cabeça, mas o gol foi dado para David Luiz, que disputou a jogada com o chileno.

Depois disso, uma bobagem de Hulk e Marcelo permitiu o empate, com um tento marcado por Alexis Sanches.

A partir daí, foi sufoco para as duas equipes até o fim da prorrogação, quando então a decisão foi para os pênaltis. Então brilhou a estrela de Julio César, que defendeu dois chutes. Mesmo assim, o clima de tensão continuou, pois William mandou a bola para fora, e o goleiro Bravos, na sorte, defendeu a cobrança de Hulk. Com três gols marcados, o Brasil contou com o azar de Jara, que chutou na trave! Explosão de alegria pelas ruas poço-fundenses, e a avenida José Evilásio Assi foi tomada pelo verde-amarelo, com direito à presença até da imagem de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro num dos veículos da carreata.

Os detalhes desta grande festa você confere em nossa próxima edição do JPF.