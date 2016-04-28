EXÉRCITO PARTICIPA DE BATALHA CONTRA A DENGUE

70 soldados do 14º Grupamento de Artilharia de Campanha de Pouso Alegre estão neste momento em Poço Fundo para uma missão diferente: participar de uma intensa batalha na guerra contra o mosquito Aedes Aegypit. Os militares ficarão na cidade até em torno das 16h00, visitando residências à procura de focos do inseto e passando orientações à população.

São sete grupos de soldados, acompanhados por agentes de endemias do município. A orientação é que todos os moradores recebam cada um deles de portas abertas, e colaborem com a ação, que visa, principalmente, evitar que uma epidemia de dengue se instale no município.