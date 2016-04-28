EXÉRCITO PARTICIPA DE BATALHA CONTRA A DENGUE

70 soldados do 14º Grupamento de Artilharia de Campanha de Pouso Alegre estão neste momento em Poço Fundo para uma missão diferente: participar de uma intensa batalha na guerra contra o mosquito Aedes Aegypit. Os militares ficarão na cidade até em torno das 16h00, visitando residências à procura de focos do inseto e passando orientações à população.
São sete grupos de soldados, acompanhados por agentes de endemias do município. A orientação é que todos os moradores recebam cada um deles de portas abertas, e colaborem com a ação, que visa, principalmente, evitar que uma epidemia de dengue se instale no município.
Im grateful for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Fantastic article. Really Great.
Thank you for your article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Your location is valueble for me. Thanks!
Pingback: dumpster
Pingback: love balls review
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Thanks a lot for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I value the blog. Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article. Will read on…
Im grateful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Pingback: Adamandeve coupon code
Pingback: EU Law Applications Solicitors in London
Pingback: diamond grinding wheels
Pingback: taxi innsbruck sölden
I truly appreciate this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you ever so for you post.Really thank you! Cool.
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design. Justice is always violent to the party offending, for every man is innocent in his own eyes. by Daniel Defoe.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Pingback: online classifieds
Pingback: digital marketing agency philippines
It as hard to find experienced people in this particular subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Pingback: Sell house Derby, KS
Pingback: comedy
I cannot thank you enough for the article. Will read on…
Enjoyed every bit of your article. Much obliged.
Thanks a lot for the post. Awesome.
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your website by chance (stumbleupon). I ave saved as a favorite for later!
Pingback: sex toy vibrator
Pingback: Best Male Enhancement
I truly appreciate this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Very good post. I will be facing many of these issues as well..
I really enjoy the post. Cool.
very good publish, i certainly love this website, keep on it
Major thankies for the blog post.Thanks Again.
Pingback: best chat app
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Pingback: this is my email address
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again..
scr888 Join enjoy 20% welcome Bonus http://ecuci2u.com
Pingback: directorio de empresas
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Much thanks again.
I think this is a real great post. Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Pingback: Car Wreckers Melbourne
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
I am so grateful for your post.Much thanks again. Great.
Great article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Im obliged for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
A big thank you for your blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
Pingback: 오버워치 대리
You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn at locate it. What a perfect web site.
Pingback: austin towing service
I loved your article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Pingback: truck breakdown service
Very good article.Really looking forward to read more.
I think this is a real great article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Pingback: DIY Home Projects
Pingback: mti magnolia telecom complaints
located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna be
Great artical, had no problems printing this page either.
Pingback: best sex toys for valentines day
Thanks so much for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Pingback: car wreckers melbourne
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Im thankful for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I value the post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Pingback: best female sex toys
You could definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
I wanted to write you one very small word so as to say thanks a lot once again considering the beautiful principles you have discussed on this page. This is tremendously open-handed with people like you to grant unhampered all that many of us could have sold as an electronic book to earn some money for themselves, notably considering that you might have done it if you wanted. The tips additionally acted to provide a great way to recognize that most people have the same dreams really like mine to know the truth very much more concerning this condition. Certainly there are many more fun instances in the future for many who look over your blog.
Pingback: superiorautoinstitute.com
I would like to convey my affection for your kind-heartedness for those individuals that should have guidance on this concern. Your real dedication to passing the solution all around had been incredibly interesting and have in every case encouraged somebody just like me to reach their aims. Your insightful publication denotes a lot to me and somewhat more to my office colleagues. Regards; from all of us.
Pingback: women’s underwear