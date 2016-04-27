EXÉRCITO AJUDARÁ EM CAMPANHA CONTRA A DENGUE EM POÇO FUNDO

Setenta soldados do Exército Brasileiro, com base em Pouso Alegre, estarão em Poço Fundo nesta próxima quinta-feira (28), para uma campanha de prevenção e orientação contra a proliferação do mosquito Aedes Aegypit na cidade. Os militares visitarão todas as residências, à procura de possíveis focos e repassando orientações à população.

A informação foi dada pela Prefeitura Municipal, avisando inclusive que há risco de epidemia de Dengue no município, mas não pela imprensa, e sim pelo Alto Falante da Igreja Matriz. Por iniciativa e responsabilidade com a saúde pública, resolvemos repassar. Colaboremos e façamos nossa parte!

Confira abaixo o recado: