EX-SECRETÁRIO SAI EM DEFESA DA PREFEITURA

O ex-secretário de Desenvolvimento Humano de Poço Fundo, Donizete Pereira (Zetinho), que agora atua como assessor parlamentar, mas ainda se faz presente em diversas ações locais, especialmente eventos, saiu em defesa da Prefeitura quanto aos questionamentos do internauta Marcelo Ferreira. Em comentário postado no Facebook, ele tentou explicar os gastos apontados na postagem, mas apenas defendendo o “investimento”.

Segundo o ex-secretário, os valores apresentados referem-se não só ao show, mas também a outros eventos de fim de ano do município. Em seu comentário, ele afirma que “o gasto do reveillon foi de R$ 44.500 com show (que está incluindo o cantor com a sua banda, hospedagem, alimentação e transporte para toda a equipe e gerador), palco, tendas, som, segurança, banheiros químicos, fogos de artifícios e projeto do corpo de bombeiros”.

Defendendo o gasto, Zetinho diz ainda que “considerando a qualidade do show, da estrutura e a data especial, este valor está bem razoável e justo, porque o povo de Poço Fundo merece uma festa de qualidade, diferente do que era oferecido antes desta administração”.

O assessor informa também que “outros R$ 9 mil incluídos nesta mesma licitação foram destinados para as formaturas das escolas municipais e eventos do CRAS (Centro de Referência em Assistência Social) de final do ano”.