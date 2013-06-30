EX-SECRETÁRIO DENUNCIA DESRESPEITO A PACIENTES POR PARTE DE MÉDICO

O enfermeiro e ex-secretário de Saúde de Poço Fundo, João Batista Ferreira, acionou nossa reportagem para fazer uma reclamação formal contra o médico plantonista deste domingo (30) no Pronto Atendimento Municipal. Segundo ele, o profissional estaria deixando de atender pacientes em tempo hábil, usando como desculpa o protocolo de Manchester (que define a gravidade de cada situação e o tempo máximo que uma pessoa pode esperar pela consulta), mesmo quando não havia demanda que justificasse a atitude, e ainda por cima deixou sua irmã, que apresentava um quadro de náuseas e vômitos, esperando além do tempo estimado. “O protocolo de Manchester define quem precisa de cuidados mais imediatos, mas se não há casos graves, é injustificável deixar os outros esperando sem explicação alguma. A triagem foi muito bem feita pelo serviço de enfermagem, mas a disposição do plantonista deixou muito a desejar”.

Para piorar ainda mais o caso, o médico ainda teria desrespeitado a mãe da paciente quando ela, com autorização de funcionários, foi solicitar o atendimento devido. “Somente após isso é que ele resolveu atender minha irmã, que agora está sendo devidamente medicada, e chamou outros pacientes, que esperaram horas sem necessidade enquanto ele ficava no quarto. Só que aí muitos deles já tinham até ido embora. Por isso resolvi dar esse depoimento e pedir às autoridades que tomem providências quanto a isso. Não estou falando da qualidade dele como médico, mas desta forma desrespeitosa com que os pacientes são tratados. Isso tem que acabar”.

De acordo com informações colhidas por nossa equipe, a familia estava disposta a também confeccionar um Boletim de Ocorrência, denunciando a atitude do profissional.

Estamos fazendo os devidos levantamentos e você terá detalhes da entrevista com o reclamante, com a versão do Pronto Atendimento, em nossa próxima edição do JPF.