EX-DELEGADO DE POÇO FUNDO É PRESO EM POUSO ALEGRE

O ex-delegado de Poço Fundo, Erasmo Kennedy, e um investigador da Polícia Civil de Pouso Alegre (cujo nome não foi divulgado) foram presos, na tarde de hoje (2), naquela cidade, sob acusação de estarem cobrando propina de advogados para arquivar um inquérito sobre um homicídio ocorrido no referido município.

De acordo com uma das vítimas, o delegado teria cobrado R$ 50 mil para fazer “vista grossa” no processo e, assim, dar outro rumo ao andamento do mesmo.

O caso foi investigado pela Corregedoria da Polícia Civil e Ministério Público pouso-alegrense. Há indícios de que outros agentes também estejam envolvidos no ato ilícito.

Detalhes desta operação você confere na próxima edição do JPF.