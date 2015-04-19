EVENTO CICLÍSTICO VALORIZA POTENCIAL TURÍSTICO E DE ESPORTE RADICAL EM POÇO FUNDO

Cerca de 50 ciclistas participam, neste momento, do 1º Ciclo Turismo de Poço Fundo. A galera levantou cedo para iniciar o passeio, que une esporte, saúde e ecoturismo pelas estradas rurais do município. A iniciativa é do grupo Mountain Bike de Poço Fundo e do vereador Luciano Ferreira, com apoio da Prefeitura Municipal, por meio da Diretoria de Esportes da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano.

O percurso, que deve ser percorrido em cerca de quatro horas, passa pela Piedade, Quatis, Luzias, Areião, Moraes, Água Limpa, Cachoeirinha e São Miguel.

No meio da turma, está o atleta de Downhill Alex “Javali”, que além de se divertir com parentes poço-fundenses está fazendo levantamentos que podem levar à promoção de eventos esportivos, como enduros e outros, inclusive com mapeamentos já iniciados.

Os detalhes você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.