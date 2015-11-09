ESTRADA ALAGADA CAUSA TRANSTORNO NO BAIRRO CAVACO

Moradores das proximidades do Sitio Boa Vista, no bairro Cavacos, solicitam providências da Prefeitura para resolução de um problema que piora a cada nova precipitação. Parte da estrada fica totalmente alagada, dificultando a passagem principalmente de motocicletas, um dos meios de transporte mais utilizados naquela área.

Segundo alguns agricultores, a Prefeitura teria feito algumas saídas d’água para eliminar o acúmulo, mas o dono de uma das propriedades da área as fechou, para não ter enxurradas passando por suas terras. Outro morador resolveu então abrir um “rasgão”, que também foi fechado em seguida. A questão é que por conta disso algumas celeumas também estão surgindo.
Diante disso, pede-se que a Secretaria de Obras avalie e promova alguma forma de evitar os alagamentos, sem necessidade da “invasão” de propriedades ou prejuízos a quem quer que seja. Assim, facilita-se o tráfego e, ao mesmo tempo, garante-se a paz entre vizinhos.
Repassamos o pedido à Ouvidoria Municipal, que prometeu solicitar ações imediatas.
