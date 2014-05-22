ESTABELECIMENTOS POÇO-FUNDENSES SOFREM ASSALTOS EM SEQUÊNCIA

PM CONSEGUIU PRENDER UM DOS AUTORES
Uma padaria localizada no bairro Nova Gimirim e a Agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo foram assaltados na manhã desta quinta-feira (22). A Policia Militar conseguiu prender o autor de um dos ataques, e está à procura dos meliantes que promoveram o segundo roubo.
Na padaria, um jovem de 18 anos fingiu estar armado e conseguiu roubar do caixa pouco mais de R$ 110 reais, que foram recuperados no momento de sua prisão (fotos abaixo). Nos correios, dois homens brancos, com altura média de 1,75, ambos armados, chegaram por volta das 11h30 já rendendo os funcionários. Eles levaram todo o dinheiro das gavetas e também de um cofre. A quantia não foi informada. A dupla fugiu numa moto de cor azul, rumo à rodovia MG 179.
As buscas continuam, mas até o momento sem sucesso.
Detalhes no próximo JPF.
