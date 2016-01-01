ESPORTE E TALENTOS LOCAIS SÃO DESTAQUES DO ANIVERSÁRIO DE POÇO FUNDO

A avenida José Evilásio Assi está em plena preparação para a comemoração dos 146 anos de fundação de Poço Fundo. Nesta sexta-feira (1), começa a série de atividades que compõem a festa.

Graças ao patrocínio de comerciantes gimirinenses, talentos locais animarão o público por três noites. Hoje, a banda Stylo Único levará seu agitado pagode para a avenida. No sábado, Bruno de Souza e seus amigos, dentre eles o virtuoso guitarrista Júnior Rodrigues, serão os responsáveis pelo agito, e no domingo, encerrando o evento, o DJ Jhonatan (que aliás se fará presente em todos os momentos) promete fazer todo mundo pular.

De fora, somente a Banda Marcial da Policia Militar, de Poços de Caldas, foi convidada a participar da festa. O grupo será a principal atração do Momento Civico, que acontece na manhã de sábado (2), data do aniversário, que também foi a escolhida para a entrega oficial à população da praça José Caetano, a “pracinha do Pé de Chopp” ou “pracinha da avenida de baixo”. Encontro Ciclístico Mirim e Rua de Lazer também serão realizados.

No domingo, o esporte assume lugar de destaque. Ciclistas de Mountain Bike de toda a região se reúnem para o Segundo Trilhão Circuito das Montanhas, e logo após a largada da galera, começa também a Primeira Corrida Ecológica de Poço Fundo.

Todos os poço-fundenses estão convidados a participar e a se divertir.