ESPAÇO RESERVADO PARA O SANTO PADROEIRO

Está oficialmente demarcado o território para a 104ª Festa de São Benedito e para a 12ª Festa de São Cristóvão de Poço Fundo. O Terno de Congo promoveu, na noite deste sábado (13), o tradicionalíssimo Levantamento do Mastro de São Benedito, diante da Igreja que leva o nome do Santo Negro. O grupo caminhou do bairro Mãe Rainha até a praça Antônio Velani para a cerimônia, como sempre deixando a sua marca para a abertura do maior evento popular/religioso da cidade.

No próximo dia 19, começa a grande festa!

Mais detalhes no próximo JPF.