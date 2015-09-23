ESGOTO VOLTA A “BROTAR” NA JGL

A previsão de chuva que havia para os próximos dias, ao que parece, não vai se confirmar (pelo menos é o que indicam os principais sites de meteorologia visitados por grande parte da população), mas para os moradores da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, enxurradas ou poeira não fazem a menor diferença quando o assunto é a rede de esgoto que corta parte da via. De novo, a água suja está brotando do bueiro, e se acumulando diante de algumas residências, gerando mau cheiro e, claro, muitas reclamaçõe.

Estamos tentando contato com a Prefeitura, mas já é sabido que, pelo menos até o momento, a promessa é de que uma solução definitiva só ocorra no ano que vem, com a possível chegada de verbas para cumprimento do Plano de Saneamento Básico. Até lá, o jeito é esperar e ir contando com os paliativos…