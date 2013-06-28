Ter a rede de esgoto de todo um bairro passando por baixo da residência já é algo preocupante, mas ter água suja e detritos retornando para o quintal por conta de entupimentos é ainda pior. Pois este é o transtorno que tem sido enfrentado há vários dias pela dona de casa Hilda Corsini, na avenida João Gonçalves de Lima.
Segundo a moradora, o problema começou há cerca de uma semana, e sua família tem passado por momentos pra lá de desagradáveis desde então. “Não bastasse a gente ficar ouvindo o som de ratos passando debaixo de nosso terreno todos os dias, especialmente nos mais quentes, ainda temos que enfrentar isso várias vezes por ano, principalmente quando chove. Alguma solução tem que surgir”, reclama.
Entramos em contato com a prefeitura, e a informação obtida foi de que já estava agendado um trabalho de desentupimento no local para este sábado (29), logo de manhã. Continuamos acompanhando o caso.
ESGOTO URBANO NO QUINTAL
