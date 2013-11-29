ESGOTO NA REDE PLUVIAL

Moradores da rua João Theodoro, especialmente os que residem na última quadra da via, estão há cerca de 15 dias sofrendo com o mau cheiro proveniente de esgoto, que de alguma forma foi desviado para a rede de captação pluvial e está sendo despejado no terreno de um sítio. Segundo os reclamantes, há dias, especialmente quando há predominância de sol, em que nem é possível se alimentar, pois a fedentina fica ainda pior.

A Prefeitura já enviou funcionários ao local para tentar localizar onde está o defeito, mas não teve sucesso nesta busca. Agora, resta esperar para que a situação se resolva o mais rápido possivel.

Estamos acompanhando o caso e você confere detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.