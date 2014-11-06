ESGOTO BROTA EM AVENIDA DO MÃE RAINHA

Comerciantes e moradores do inicio da avenida vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, no bairro Mãe Rainha, já estão sofrendo há cerca de uma semana com uma rede de esgoto entupida. Os líquido sujo e os detritos estão literalmente brotando na via, e o mau cheiro está incomodando a todos. A Prefeitura já tentou resolver o caso com métodos simples de desentupimento, mas estes não funcionaram. A promessa é de que uma equipe iria escavar a área afetada com uma retroescavadeira, para tentar descobrir a causa do problema, mas até o fechamento desta nota isso ainda não havia sido feito.Continuamos acompanhando o desenrolar dessa história.