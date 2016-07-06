ESGOTO A CÉU ABERTO INCOMODA MORADORES

Moradores da Avenida Vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, no bairro Mãe Rainha, em frente ao número 566, estão indignados com a situação em que se encontra o referido trecho da via.

Lá, uma saída de esgoto tem estourado constantemente, fazendo com que dejetos e esgoto sejam lançados na avenida, causando mal cheiro e muita sujeira.

No fim de semana passado, a situação persistiu durante três dias. No entanto, ontem (6), servidores da Prefeitura estiveram no local e efetuaram reparos.

Porém, após as chuvas desta madrugada, o dissabor voltou a aparecer, gerando muita indignação.

Contatos foram feitos pelos moradores com o Executivo, mas, até o momento, nenhuma ação se deu para solucionar o caso.

O JPF continua acompanhando o desenrolar dos fatos e novidades serão publicação na próxima edição.