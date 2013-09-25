ESCRIVÃO MACHADENSE É MORTO AO IMPEDIR ASSALTO

O policial levou apenas um tiro, mas não resistiu

O escrivão de Polícia Carlos Roberto Carvalho Júnior, o “Carlão” (25 anos), foi assassinado na noite desta terça-feira (24), na Rua Beija-Flor, Vila Centenário, em Machado.

Segundo informações da Polícia Militar, um bandido teria tentado roubar a caminhonete do irmão dele e o balearam quando ele interviu, informando que era da Polícia.

Ainda de acordo com dados repassados pela PM, foram disparados três tiros. Um deles atingiu o irmão do policial de raspão, na cabeça, e ele foi atingido fatalmente por apenas um projétil, que entrou pela axila. Balas e cápsulas encontradas no local indicam que a arma era uma pistola 380. A vítima chegou a ser socorrida ao Pronto Atendimento, mas não resistiu ao ferimento e morreu.

A nossa reportagem está acompanhado o caso e mais detalhes serão repassados a qualquer momento.

Você pode colaborar com qualquer informação, ligando para a Polícia Militar no 190. Sua identidade será mantida em sigilo.

A Policia Civil e a Policia Militar estão empenhadas na busca de pistas que levem ao assassino. Você pode colaborar com denúncias anônimas pelo 190