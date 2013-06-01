ESCOLAS REGISTRAM SEGUNDO DIA DE BAIXA FREQUÊNCIA POR CAUSA DA CHUVA

No segundo dia de chuva intermitente caindo sobre Poço Fundo, as escolas do município novamente registraram grande número de faltas de alunos da zona rural às aulas. A Escola Estadual São Marcos, outra vez, foi a mais prejudicada, com cerca de 50% de comparecimento apenas. Desta vez, há relatos de que em algumas estradas, como no bairro Barreiro e também na região do Lambari, certos pontos estão intransitáveis e com registros de caminhões encravados.

Nossa reportagem novamente procurou a Prefeitura e repassou algumas das reclamações de moradores e professores. Também estamos percorrendo algumas das estradas para uma avaliação “in loco” da situação das vias.

Vale lembrar que a meteorologia prevê chuva constante pelo menos até o próximo final de semana no município e na região.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.