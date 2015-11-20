ESCOLAS PROMOVEM CAMINHADA PELA IGUALDADE RACIAL

Alunos da rede estadual, municipal e particular de ensino de Poço Fundo promoveram, na manhã desta sexta-feira (20), a Caminhada Pela Igualdade Racial, em comemoração ao Dia da Consciência Negra. Participaram do eventotodas as instituições de ensino da cidade e também os pequeninos da Creche Santa Terezinha

O tempo chuvoso fez com que a manifestação fosse acelerada, mas as escola não deixaram de dar seus recados contra a intolerância e os diversos atos criminosos que tem sido cometidos contra negros em todo o Brasil, conhecido como o país da diversidade mas ainda marcado pelo racismo velado no seio da sociedade.

O evento foi realizado com apoio da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, e logo após todos voltaram para as salas de aula, já que em Poço Fundo a data não tem o status de feriado.

